Idaho Supreme Court Selects Bevan to continue as Chief Justice - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch.

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan will serve a second term leading the Court, remaining its chief justice through the end of 2028.

“I have been honored to serve the people of Idaho as a justice for seven years and chief justice for almost four,” Chief Justice Bevan said. “Idaho’s fair, impartial courts are a model for the nation. I will continue to focus on maintaining our excellent judiciary, and on ensuring our public has courts of integrity they can rely on.”

As established by Idaho’s Constitution, the chief justice serves as the executive head of the state court system. Sitting justices select a chief justice by majority vote, and each chief justice serves a four-year term.

The process is not related to the public elections used to select justices of the Court. Chief Justice Bevan was re-elected to a six-year term in office this spring.

Chief Justice Bevan has been a justice of the Supreme Court since 2017, when Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter appointed him to the role. He was born and raised in Twin Falls, later practicing law there for over 16 years before becoming a district judge in 2003.

His second term as chief of the Court will begin Jan. 1, 2025. As chief justice, he is also ex-officio chair of the Idaho Judicial Council and a member of the national Conference of Chief Justices.

Chief Justice Bevan lives in Meridian with his wife, Pam. They are the proud parents of five children and 23 grandchildren. In addition to his work on the bench, the chief justice enjoys the arts, is active in his church and appreciates the beauty that Idaho offers by getting outdoors as often as possible.