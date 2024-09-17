It's harvest season, which means there will be more farm vehicles on the road. Pay attention - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – Eastern Idaho is currently in a yearly window of time where various agricultural harvest activities are taking place. Because of this, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to plan ahead and use extra caution in your travels, especially in rural and commercial agriculture areas.

During harvesting, many will see an increase in trucking and farm implement vehicles travel in and out of fields and make repeated trips to commercial elevators and potato processing plants. These vehicles commonly travel at slower speeds, entering and exiting the road in areas not typically used throughout the year.

The size and weight of these vehicles makes maneuvering and stopping in traffic more difficult than normal. Dust and mud from these vehicles may cause an extra visual hazard from traveling to and from fields.

If your route of travel is through these agricultural areas, take note and recognize the possibility of extra harvest traffic so you can be extra cautious. Those who are operating agriculture implements, tractors, and trucks should make sure their lights are working properly. Frequently check to make sure lights are uncovered by mud and other debris so that other vehicles can clearly see you.

As always, make paying attention to your driving a priority, avoid distractions, and always wear your seatbelt.