LIVE: Memorial service for Dylan Rounds - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A memorial service is being held for Dylan Rounds Saturday at noon in a field off US Highway 20 in Rigby.

Family members, friends and loved ones will remember the 19-year-old whose body was found in April buried in a remote part of northern Utah near the Nevada line. The young man from Rigby had moved to the area to farm when he vanished over Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

James Brenner, a 60-year-old man with a violent criminal history, admitted to killing Rounds and is serving time in a Utah prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

