Madison School District weighs selling the district office on Main Street - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Madison School District 321 is considering selling its office and building a new one.

It is holding a sealed bid for the district office, also known as the Madison Education Center, at 60 West Main Street. If the ​​Board of Trustees accepts a bid, it will use the funds to build a new building near Madison High School on district property.

Every few years, the board has the Madison Education Center appraised to consider selling the property to pay off bond debt, as well as build a smaller district office that is more energy efficient.

“(The school district) wants to make sure that they are being wise stewards of taxpayer dollars because this property was purchased years and years ago with tax dollars,” said Superintendent Randy Lords.

The two buildings on the property started out as the high school in 1953. The property later transitioned to the junior high school in 1973 and became the district office in 2011.

The Madison Education Center property | Madison School District 321 Facebook page

Currently, the Madison Education Center houses administration, the special education department, the finance department, human resources and Madison Cares, which is the mental health department. The two buildings total about 95,000 square feet on about 5.72 acres of land, including a large field behind the buildings.

If the school board chooses to sell, it will accept the highest bid.

Those interested can submit bids in person in a sealed envelope to Blake Snedaker at the Madison Education Center. The deadline is Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment to view the buildings, call (208) 359-3300 or email wearemadison@msd321.com.