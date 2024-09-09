Man and woman killed in motorcycle crash near Riggins - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

RIGGINS — Idaho State Police is investigating a single motorcycle crash that occurred on US 95 near milepost 213.

On Sept. 8th, at 1:30 p.m. the Idaho State Police responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash near milepost 213 on US 95. A 52-year-old male from White Bird was driving northbound on US 95 with his passenger, a 51-year-old female also from White Bird. The motorcycle crossed left of center and traveled off the roadway before crashing into the hillside.

The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets, and both succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

Idaho County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.