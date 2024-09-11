Man killed after slamming into semi near Donnelly - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

DONNELLY — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Sept. 10 on southbound State Highway-55 at milepost 127 in Valley County just south of Donnelly.

At 1:02 p.m., a 30-year-old male from Cascade was traveling southbound on SH55 in a white Chevrolet Venture. The Chevrolet crossed into the northbound lanes colliding head-on with a Peterbilt semi pulling a gray trailer driven by a 40-year-old male from Nampa.

The Chevrolet overturned and came to rest on the west side of the highway. The Peterbilt came to rest on the east shoulder. The driver of the Chevrolet succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The roadway was blocked for 4 hours and 28 minutes. Idaho Transportation Department assisted with traffic control.

Valley County Sheriff’s Office, Donnelly Fire and Emergency Medical Services assisted with the incident.