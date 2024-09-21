Man sentenced to prison after investigators found hundreds of files containing child porn  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls man has been sentenced to prison after he was in possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Elias Daniel Medina was sentenced to 15 years in prison with two years fixed and 13 years indeterminate by Bonneville County District Judge Bruce Pickett.

Medina was originally charged with five felony counts of distribution of child sexually exploitative material and five felony counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material, according to court records. Medina pleaded guilty to two charges and took a plea agreement.

When Medina is released, he will have to register as a sex offender.

“I’m grateful for the partnerships that have been built across the state and the awareness raised in our communities, and for the judges who take these crimes seriously when determining sentences,” Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in a news release. “Our ICAC investigators and prosecutors work hard to keep predators off the streets and to deliver justice for these tragically young victims.”

Background

Last year in October, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received multiple tips indicating that videos and pictures containing child pornography were in accounts belonging to Medina, including Snapchat.

Investigators found hundreds of files. There were young girls ranging from approximately 3 to 13 years old. Many of the files depicted the kids engaged in sex acts with adult men.

They also found Medina was distributing the files to other internet users.