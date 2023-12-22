Two Idaho Falls men arrested, each charged with 10 felony counts for child pornography - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Two Idaho Falls men were arrested on Thursday after officials reportedly found them in possession of child pornography.

Elias Medina, 26, and Marcos Jiminez, 32, were both charged with five felony counts of distribution of child sexually exploitative material and five felony counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material.

According to a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s office, investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit arrested Media and Jiminez, and they were both booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Homeland Security, The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrests.

Medina is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 3, 2024. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Court hearings for Jiminez have not yet been scheduled. If convicted, he could also face up to life in prison.

“It’s a difficult task and it takes a toll on the staff who are so dedicated to the safety of Idaho’s kids,” said Attorney General Raul Labrador. “But everyone on our ICAC team is committed to stopping the cycle of exploitation and removing these abusers from our communities.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at (208) 947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.