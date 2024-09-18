 Nobody injured in Bingham County airplane incident - East Idaho News
AIRPLANE INCIDENT

Nobody injured in Bingham County airplane incident

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Stephen Moreau
The scene in Bingham County. | Courtesy Stephen Moreau
BLACKFOOT — Nobody was hurt in an airplane incident on the Snake River near Blackfoot Wednesday afternoon.

The pilot of a small plane attempted to land on a sandbar in the river around noon, according to Idaho State Police. Investigators say the pilot and a passenger got out of the plane and the wind started to move the aircraft.

A second plane that was originally flying with the first landed to assist and both aircraft were able to take off without incident.

Nobody was hurt and investigators have cleared the scene.

Stephen Moreau
Courtesy Stephen Moreau

