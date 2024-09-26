PCSD 25 leaders send letter home, release new details after rifle is found on school property - East Idaho News

The following letter was sent to Pocatello Chubbuck School District 25 families and staff after an unloaded rifle was found on school property Thursday morning.

Dear PCSD 25 Families and Staff:

This morning, on September 26, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Pocatello Police Department responded to a report of a firearm found outside the tennis courts at Highland High School. Officers located an unloaded .22 caliber rifle under a white hoodie and immediately secured the weapon. Additional officers were dispatched to the school and will remain on campus for the duration of the day. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

We understand that this situation is deeply unsettling. We want to reassure you that the safety of our learners and staff is our top priority. After a thorough initial assessment, law enforcement determined there was no direct threat to learners or staff to warrant a lockdown. The school day continued as planned, with increased police presence to ensure security. We appreciate the responsiveness of HHS administration and our law enforcement partners to immediately address these serious concerns.

From the Pocatello Police Department:

• The firearm was unloaded when discovered and no ammunition was present.

• At this time, no suspect has been identified, but officers are actively investigating.

• Additional officers will continue to be present at Highland High School to ensure continued safety.

• As an extra safety precaution, a K-9 was utilized in the exterior and interior of the school.

While this incident may cause concern, we believe it is essential that learners remain in school to continue learning in a safe, structured environment. We are committed to maintaining a sense of normalcy for our learners and staff. Counselors and staff are available for any students who may need additional support.

We acknowledge the concerns from parents and the community, and we will work to provide transparency as we receive more information. The investigation is still in its early stages, and while we must rely on law enforcement agencies to release official details, we are committed to keeping our learners and staff safe and informed. Rest assured, the district is taking every precaution to maintain a secure environment so that parents can remain confident in sending their children to school.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available. In the meantime, if you have any immediate concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact your school administration or the district office.

We also encourage families and staff to please review the “Safety Protocol Reminders” document that was recently published or visit www.sd25.us/safe-schools. We all play a role in keeping our communities safe. Together with our law enforcement partners, including the Pocatello Police Department, we encourage parents to reinforce the concept of “if you see something, say something” as we continue to work together to keep our school communities safe.