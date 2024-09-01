Person dead following officer-involved shooting in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting early Sunday morning while attempting to stop an erratic driver.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy advised he was attempting to stop a vehicle on Woodruff Avenue near 1st Street in Idaho Falls after almost being struck head on. The vehicle had crossed over multiple lanes of traffic and was not pulling over.

As they continued northbound on Woodruff Avenue, a deputy performed a Pursuit Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) on the suspect vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver. Deputies were able to surround the suspect vehicle and attempt to contact the driver. During this time shots were fired and the suspect was injured.

Deputies and arriving Idaho Falls Police Officers began emergency medical aide to the suspect until Idaho Falls Ambulance arrived and took over. The suspect was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment and later died from injuries.

The suspect was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time and three deputies were involved in the incident. None of the three deputies were injured in the incident.

Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse requested assistance from the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force to investigate the circumstances. Detectives from multiple agencies are assisting with those efforts with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency. The Bonneville County Coroner’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.

North Woodruff Avenue between Chaffin Lane and Bently Way will be closed this morning while detectives process the scene and gather evidence.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is made up of multiple city, county, and state agencies in eastern Idaho. The resources from uninvolved agencies are utilized for critical incidents involving Law Enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. The Sheriff’s Office will release more details as they come available.