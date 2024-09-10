Police reveal results of jelly beans tested following Fourth of July parade - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Local police determined there were no drugs found in candy shared at a Fourth of July parade.

On July 14, the Pocatello Police Department was notified by a person that there was possible THC laced jelly beans that were handed out during a parade in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the part of the marijuana plant that makes people high.

The person reported feeling “dizzy and light headed” after eating half of a jelly bean, police said.

The candy was tested by Pocatello Police and then sent to the Idaho State Lab for further testing, according to a news release.

Lab results came back in August and the state’s test determined no controlled substances were detected in the jelly beans.