Power outage planned for parts of Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Fall River Electric Cooperative crews will be doing maintenance on its power system in the Zollinger substation near Sawtelle on Monday.

Members to the west side of US Highway 20 into Red Rock and the south shore of Henry’s Lake will be impacted.

The outage will start at approximately 10 a.m. and last about three hours. This outage will affect nearly 500 members; however, not all of them live full-time in this area of Island Park.

Affected members were sent a pre-recorded phone message on Friday alerting them to the power outage. Anyone with questions or concerns should call (800) 632-5726.

The area highlighted in purple will be affected by this outage: