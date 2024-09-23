 Repairs start Tuesday on US-30 overpass near Fish Creek Summit - East Idaho News

Repairs start Tuesday on US-30 overpass near Fish Creek Summit

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – Beginning Tuesday, the Idaho Transportation Department will repair a wildlife overpass on U.S. Highway 30 near Fish Creek Summit. Work will consist of patching the bridge deck.

During construction traffic for both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be restricted to single lanes. Work should be completed in about a month.

Motorists are encouraged to visit 511.idaho.gov or use the 511 app to keep track of delays.

