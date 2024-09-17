Rigby back in 6A state media poll after knocking off Bishop Kelly - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Rigby is back in the 6A state media football poll after knocking off 5A No. 1 Bishop Kelly last week.

The Trojans have won three straight and reentered the poll at No. 5, while Highland remained second in 6A behind Rocky Mountain.

Despite nonconference losses, Bishop Kelly and Skyline held the top two spots in 5A, and Sugar-Salem, which had its 25-game overall win streak snapped, is still No. 1 in 4A.

East Idaho is well represented in the 3A poll with North Fremont and Firth tied for third and fifth, respectively, and Ririe receiving votes. The Southeast Idaho Conference features West Side at No. 1, Aberdeen at No. 2 and Declo tied for third.

Butte County in 2A and Rockland in 1A retain their No. 2 spots.

State Media Poll

Week 4

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (10) 3-0 55 1

2. Highland 4-0 40 2

3. Eagle (1) 2-1 30 3

4. Coeur d’Alene 3-1 21 4

5. Rigby (1) 3-1 16 —

Others receiving votes: Madison 12, Owyhee 4, Post Falls 2.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (7) 2-1 50 1

2. Skyline (2) 1-2 36 2

3. Sandpoint (1) 3-1 31 t-3

4. Minico 3-1 26 t-3

5. Lewiston (2) 2-1 19 —

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 8, Pocatello 4, Blackfoot 2, Nampa 2, Twin Falls 1, Emmett 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (10) 3-1 58 1

2. Homedale (1) 3-0 47 2

3. Fruitland 3-0 34 3

4. Moscow (1) 4-0 18 5

5. Buhl 2-1 10 4

Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 4, McCall-Donnelly 4, Gooding 3, American Falls 2.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (12) 3-0 60 1

2. Aberdeen 3-0 46 2

t-3. North Fremont 3-0 29 3

t-3. Declo 3-1 29 4

5. Firth 2-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: Ririe 5, Grangeville 3.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (9) 2-0 53 1

2. Butte County (3) 4-0 51 2

3. Raft River 3-0 35 3

4. Logos 3-1 24 4

5. Valley 2-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Potlatch 3, Kamiah 2, Hagerman 2, Glenns Ferry 1.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Dietrich (10) 3-0 58 1

2. Rockland 2-1 41 2

3. Carey (1) 2-1 26 4

4. Garden Valley 1-0 20 3

5. Lakeside (1) 3-0 16 —

Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 15, Wallace 3, Cascade 1.

Voters: Kade Calvin, KPVI; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Randy Isbelle, Lewiston Tribune; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Adam Engel, Times-News; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Kole Emplit, KMVT.