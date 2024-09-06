Roadwork on section of St. Clair Road in Idaho Falls resumes Friday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Contractors will be back on St. Clair Road to provide access to manholes and water valves on Friday, Sept. 6, as part of the asphalt overlay project.

Lane closures will be in place along St. Clair Road between East 17th Street and East 25th Street to complete the work. Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions, but lane widths will be reduced.

The work should be completed by the end of next week.

A pavement overlay is a new layer of pavement placed over the existing street pavement. To complete this process, contractors mill out a top layer of road surface before applying the new pavement. Having the manholes and water valves level with the new roadway is essential to ensure drivers have a smooth surface on which to travel.

The pavement overlays are among the Public Works Department’s ongoing maintenance efforts for streets across the city. For a full list of construction projects, view the city’s interactive construction map HERE.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zones.