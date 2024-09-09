Russell M. Nelson's 100th birthday celebration on Monday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As the worldwide leader and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints turns 100 years old on Monday, community members are invited to attend a live broadcast of President Russell M. Nelson’s birthday celebration at 4 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center.

The birthday commemoration will be shared in English in Theater 1 and in Spanish in Theater 2 at the center, located on 1000 Memorial Drive, next to the temple’s east entrance.

In a news release, the visitor center said, “the 75-minute broadcast will celebrate the life and teachings of President Nelson. On June 1, President Nelson invited people to commemorate his 100th birthday by reaching out to the one in need, just as the Savior did, referring to His teachings in the parable of the lost sheep in the Bible.”

“Examples of what people around the world have done over the past 100 days in honor of his birthday will be shared in stories from the people who were ‘the one.'”

The broadcast will also be shown on the church’s website and YouTube channel and will be translated into multiple languages.

Additional information can be found at the Visitor Center’s Facebook page or by contacting the center at (208) 523-4504.