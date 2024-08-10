LDS Church announces 100th birthday celebration for President Russell M. Nelson - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — President Russell M. Nelson is turning 100, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting everyone to view a broadcast honoring him on his birthday.

The church announced the “special birthday broadcast” in his honor on Friday — one month before his birthday on Sept. 9 — through a news release and a letter from President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to church leaders around the world.

“How thankful we are for a prophet of God, his inspired teachings, and his invitations to follow the Savior’s example of love and righteousness in all that we do,” President Holland said.

He said President Nelson invited everyone to reach out to “the one,” or someone who is in need, for his birthday. The church has invited members to participate through its 99+1 campaign.

The 75-minute broadcast will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. It will celebrate President Nelson’s life and teachings and give examples of how members around the world have commemorated his birthday with stories from “the one.”

In a recent post, President Holland praised President Nelson’s “genuine, heartfelt kindness.”

“I think he must be the kindest man I have ever been associated with — and I have worked with a lot of good people!” he said. “As we strive to follow the Savior, let us follow the example of President Nelson’s Christlike character.”

The broadcast will be available on the church’s website, its YouTube channel and the Gospel Stream app with live interpretation in multiple languages.