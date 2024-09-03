Semi overturns in Blaine County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, at approximately 11:52 a.m., Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 75 near the Smiley Creek Lodge in northern Blaine County.

Crash scene investigation determined that a white 2020 Peterbilt box truck driven by a 49-year-old man from Meridian was driving northbound on Highway 75 when he veered off the east side shoulder leaving the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned onto the passenger side, with the box portion of the truck colliding with a tree.

Smiley Creek Fire and Ketchum Fire Departments were able to contain the fluid leak resulting from the crash.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck sustained substantial damage and was towed from the scene. No citations were issued.