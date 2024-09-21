This Idaho school district's homecoming parade was canceled after online threats - East Idaho News

UPDATE (Sept. 20, 11 a.m.):

(KIVI) — The Caldwell School District says that roughly half of all secondary students in the district stayed home on Friday, following Thursday’s cancellation of the homecoming parade due to online threats.

The district also rescheduled the homecoming dance, but the homecoming football game will continue as scheduled.

Original story (Thursday):

The Caldwell School District announced on Thursday afternoon that they are canceling the annual Caldwell High School Homecoming Parade, which was scheduled for Friday, Sept.20. The school also canceled Friday’s planned Homecoming assembly.

In a press release, the district says they were made aware of possible threats this week that have caused a “significant disruption to the educational environment.”

While the school district says that there is no evidence that the threats are credible, the decision was based “in an abundance of caution.”

CSD is working closely with the Caldwell Police Department to investigate any threats.

School in Caldwell is scheduled to continue as usual on Friday, but parents and guardians were told that they can excuse their child from class by contacting their student’s school attendance clerk.

The district says they hope to celebrate Caldwell High School’s 2024 Homecoming Parade at a later date.