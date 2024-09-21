U-Pick Redbarn returns for another season, and you're invited to come and play - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from U-Pick RedBarn in Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – U-Pick RedBarn is back for another season of family fun, and we are excited to invite everyone to come out and enjoy a variety of fall activities from now until October 31. Whether you’re looking to pick the perfect pumpkin or try your hand at our 50 mph air cannons, there’s something for everyone at Eastern Idaho’s best pumpkin patch!

Activities include:

Pumpkin Picking: Choose from an incredible selection of pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colors – from huge to tiny, orange to green, and even freckled bumpy ones. Specialty pumpkins go fast, so come early!

Pumpkin Cannons: Test your aim with our high-speed air cannons! Shoot corn, pumpkins, potatoes, and even water bottles at targets.

Train Rides: Climb aboard for a fun-filled ride the whole family can enjoy.

Jump Pads & Straw Maze: Kids will love bouncing on our giant jump pad and navigating through the straw maze.

Slides & Corn Pit: Create lasting memories as you slide and jump into the corn pit!

Pheasants & Chickens: Check out our feathered friends while you explore the farm.

Delicious Food: Indulge in mouth-watering Italian Neapolitan-style pizza and other treats from food trucks.

Whether you’re planning a family outing, a school field trip, or just looking for some fall fun, U-Pick RedBarn is the place to be! We offer something for every age, making it the perfect destination for creating cherished autumn memories.

U-Pick Redbarn is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a 10 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday.

Wristbands for activities are available for purchase online or at the door. Don’t miss out on all the fun this fall! Come join us at U-Pick RedBarn and make your fall season unforgettable!

For more information or to purchase wristbands, visit the website.