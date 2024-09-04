Woman, 3 children found dead in vehicle in northern Utah - East Idaho News

WEST HAVEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman and three children were found dead with gunshot wounds Tuesday night inside a vehicle in Weber County, sheriff’s officials said.

At 9:47 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a person who said they had found four of their family members deceased at a home in West Haven, Weber County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Endsley said.

The deceased are a 32-year old woman, a 4-year-old boy, and two girls, ages 2 and 1 years old. All four were found dead in a vehicle with gunshot wounds, Endsley said.

It was clear the people were “beyond help” when deputies arrived, Endsley said. “At this point, the investigative phase of this case is just beginning.”

Endsley said he would not provide any additional information about how the people died or any more identifying information until family members were notified of the deaths. He also declined to provide any information about whether there is a suspect or suspects; however, he did say there is no current threat to the public.

The woman was local to the neighborhood, but no further information was released about her.

The sheriff’s office, Weber-Morgan Homicide Task Force and Weber Metro CSI members were still at the scene investigating late Tuesday.

Photos from the area of 1700 S. Prevedel Drive showed police tape across trees in front of a home and several emergency vehicles.

Additional information has not been released.

This story will be updated.