10-day military exercise could have fighter jets flying above Pocatello and Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – People in Pocatello and Idaho Falls may hear screeching planes and simulated battle noises over the next 10 days.

Raging Gunfighter 25-1, a military exercise conducted by the 366th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force, began on Monday and will last for about 10 days. The exercise takes place in the Mountain West subregion, and may be coming to Pocatello and Idaho Falls Regional Airports.

To maintain “operational security,” the Air Force can’t confirm whether they’ll use either airport.

“We cannot verify specific locations, but will be operating in numerous airports to stimulate a deployed environment and conduct training missions as part of an agile combat deployment exercise to ensure that we are prepared to operate in a contested environment,” USAF 1st Lt. Joshua Hong says.

Both Pocatello and Idaho Falls have been in communication with the Air Force and released an official statement from the military branch on October 15.

The release explains that the exercise will have Airmen flying F-15E Strike Eagles from Mountain Home Air Force Base and F-35 Lighting IIs from Hill Air Force Base in Utah. Those forces will integrate with Air Mobility Command’s 19th Airlift Wing from Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas to “deliver combat air power all while operating from dispersed locations.”

Military personnel from the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia will also provide communication infrastructure.

The point of this regularly scheduled exercise is to prepare the Airmen for “real-world deployments worldwide,” Hong says.

“The aim for Raging Gunfighter is to ensure that our forces are trained and ready for modern threats, and is part of a larger push from the Air Force to re-optimize its organizational structure and ensure we are competitive in a contested environment,” says Hong.

It’s unclear whether the Idaho Falls airport has been a part of the exercise before, but Hong confirmed the Pocatello airport has never been used. The exercise will utilize airports across the Mountain West region.

“Exercise planners will vary locations to improve the realism of the training and ensure that Airmen are ready to operate in a variety of conditions,” Hong said.

Residents “can expect to see an increase in Air Force personnel; military aircraft taking off and landing at a higher frequency than normal; possible loud “attack” warning tones (wavering tones similar to a tornado warning); the use of a giant voice system; simulated opposition forces; pyrotechnics; smoke and other simulated battle noises,” the news release says.

The plan is to keep community disturbances to a minimum, but organizers also have to ensure the scenarios presented in the exercise are realistic.

“The exercise planners put due consideration into trying to avoid night-time hours and minimize disruptions as much as possible, while balancing the need for realistic training missions,” Hong said.

Due to the nature of the exercise, the air force cannot disclose specific locations and times when things like pyrotechnics and simulated battles would occur.

“We kindly ask that civilians stay away from aircraft and any operations occurring for your safety, as well as the safety of our military members. Public Affairs will be present to try and capture visual imagery, which will be released publicly following the conclusion of the exercise,” Hong said.