80-year-old transported by air ambulance after crash near Palisades Reservoir - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — An 80-year-old man was transported by air ambulance after the vehicle he was in crashed near the Palisades Reservoir.

The incident happened Wednesday after 2:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 391, next to the reservoir.

The man, who is from Star Valley, Wyoming, was traveling eastbound in a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas when it went off the road on the right shoulder, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

The Volkswagen went through a wooded area and then rolled down an embankment, according to law enforcement. It came to rest on the beach of the Palisades Reservoir.

A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office picture shows part of the rescue team with the flipped vehicle.

The man was transported to a local hospital. His name was not released, and it’s unknown what his current condition is.

ISP said his seatbelt was worn at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Bonneville County Sheriff, Swan Valley Fire Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Afton Fire Department assisted Idaho State Police.