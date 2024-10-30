Blaze causes major damage to home in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are on the scene of a significant fire at a home in the 5800 block of Sagewood Drive.

The blaze started at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Multiple people reported seeing the home on fire to dispatchers.

The fire department responded and found flames coming from the roof of the home, according to a news release.

The fire was put out using three engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances, a battalion chief from Idaho Falls Fire, and one Bonneville County Fire District—Ammon engine and their associated fire crews. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and utility personnel from gas, power and water also arrived to assist.

Clements said the home was not occupied when firefighters arrived on the scene, and no injuries have been reported.

The home sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Firefighters expect to remain on the scene for a while longer as they continue to ensure the fire is completely extinguished and investigate the cause. Community members are encouraged to avoid the area around fires to give firefighters the needed space to work and to avoid unnecessary danger and risk.