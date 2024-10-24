Boise State star Ashton Jeanty looks so relaxed in the backfield, it’s downright scary - East Idaho News

BOISE — Halloween may not be until next week, but Boise State has had a sight in its backfield that’s been terrifying opposing defenses for months. Standing upright, relaxed, face covered … surely that can’t be Michael Myers from “Halloween”?

It’s not quite the cult-classic slasher antagonist who terrified moviegoers for years, but it is a running back with killer stats: Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty has been the breakout star of college football this season. He leads the nation in rushing yards (1,248), is second in rushing touchdowns (17), and is currently joint-favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

In recent weeks, Jeanty has been receiving attention for another reason: his stance in the backfield.

The social media world, and football announcers and analysts, have been perplexed and entertained by Jeanty’s upright and relaxed position before receiving the ball, comparing him to the likes of Myers and even pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

The NFL’s official social media accounts compared him to Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who had a similar pre-snap stance on a touchdown run last weekend.

Jeanty is taking the fun comparisons in stride. Last week, the junior posted a video of himself dressed as Myers standing menacingly around a corner — complete with a Myers white mask and a fake knife.

So why does Jeanty stand in the backfield like that when nearly every other running back gets set in an athletic stance?

Multiple Boise State coaches have been asked that question this week. Head coach Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter don’t have a clue. Running backs coach James Montgomery also didn’t have a concrete answer, other than he thinks it’s about comfort.

“I just have a rule: If you don’t false snap with your footwork, you can stand however you want,” Montgomery said. “He likes to stand like that, so he can stand like that.”

It’s been speculated that the stance helps him see over the offensive line — after all, Jeanty is only 5-foot-9. But Montgomery doesn’t think that’s the case.

“(The line) is in three-point stances, and so from here to here,” Montgomery said, raising his hand a few inches, “he’s not going to see too much more.”

Jeanty was asked about the stance during a Wednesday conference call. As it turns out, his running backs coach had the right idea: comfort.

“I really have always had that stance, even in high school,” Jeanty said. “But some coaches didn’t like the stance or they wanted me to be in more of a loaded position, that you see more from most running backs. But I think for me, it’s just being relaxed in your stance.”

Jeanty said he once had a coach who said a stance is not good if you can’t remain in it for more than five minutes. What’s easier than a relaxed, upright position?

“I’m just reading the defense and waiting for the ball to snap,” Jeanty said. “I wouldn’t say there’s anything too specific about it, but just that I’m relaxed, I’m comfortable, and I’m just ready to make a play for my team.”