BYU-Idaho welcomes largest incoming class in university's history - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho’s largest incoming class in history is hitting the books in Rexburg, providing a significant increase to its campus-student body this semester.

Statistics released for the Fall 2024 Semester show a total enrollment of 24,111 campus-based students, which is a 3.4% increase over Fall 2023 Semester. This number includes 19,388 campus-based students who are enrolled in face-to-face courses and 4,723 campus-based students who are enrolled in online courses and/or internships. The university estimates that approximately 21,000 students are living in Rexburg this semester.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 11,849 male students and 12,262 female students (49% percent and 51% percent respectively). The total number of married students is 5,068 — comprising 21 percent of the total campus-based student population.

This semester more than 8,000 students participated in the Fall 2024 New Student Orientation, an increase of 4 times the number of students that participated for Fall 2023. This achievement is due largely to the efforts of BYU-Idaho’s First-Year Experience Office, which was created in 2022 to help first-year students succeed in their transition to college, focusing on the overall student experience by supporting students individually.

In addition, BYU-Idaho has 21,473 online students who are serviced in partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide. This leads to a total of 45,584 total enrolled students at BYU-Idaho for the Fall 2024 Semester.

Thanks to its innovative three-track system, in 2024, BYU-Idaho has served 33,836 campus-based students and through BYU-Pathway Worldwide, an additional 29,793 online students.

BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation and a high-value educational experience.

See https://www.byui.edu/about/enrollment-and-demographics for details and history.