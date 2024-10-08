Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issues statement on political neutrality, civil discourse, abortion - East Idaho News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement Tuesday:

In response to recent inquiries, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reiterates its well-established institutional neutrality regarding political parties and candidates. It “does not endorse, promote or oppose political parties and their platforms or candidates for political office.”

The Church also reiterates its encouragement for members “to be active citizens by registering, exercising their right to vote, and engaging in civic affairs, always demonstrating Christlike love and civility in political discourse.” For more guidance on civility and elections, please see the 2021 Church Statement: “Church Leaders Condemn Violence and Lawless Behavior During Times of Unrest.”

With respect to several current U.S. state ballot initiatives relative to abortion and sanctity for life, the Church affirms that its position on abortion remains unchanged. “As states work to enact laws related to abortion, Church members may appropriately choose to participate in efforts to protect life and to preserve religious liberty.” See the Church’s full, official position on abortion here.