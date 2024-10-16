City of Iona designated as JustServe City - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Iona.

IONA — The city of Iona has been designated as a JustServe City. This prestigious title comes after a Proclamation was created by Mayor Daniel Gubler, and a commitment to continue to encourage residents to improve their community with service.

The city joins a growing list of supporters, including the President of the National League of Cities and hundreds of leaders, in making this commitment. Iona was the 19th city across 17 countries to qualify for this new prestigious JustServe City designation.

To qualify for this statue, the City of Iona has joined in proclaiming volunteerism and encourages residents to find ways to serve on JustServe.org.

“JustServe is honored to have Iona be recognized as a JustServe City and partner in their efforts to bring hope, goodness, and unity to their community,” said JustServe Global Director Heath Bradley. “Cities can have a profound impact as residents extend a helping hand to neighbors, lifting them up, and to improve lives and foster connections that transcend differences and support a united and harmonious society.”

Using the free volunteer platform of JustServe.org, the city can become what is known as a Global JustServe City, recognizing community members who qualify for the JustServe Hero Award for service. This award honors individuals who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to volunteering and have made a significant impact in their community.

The City of Iona encourages residents to visit JustServe.org and find opportunities to make an impact in their community and beyond.