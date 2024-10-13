Construction on Clark Street in Pocatello to last two weeks - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The City of Pocatello Water Pollution Control (WPC) Department will replace a manhole on the 1200 block of East Clark Street between North 11th and North 12th Avenues starting Oct. 14.

JAG Enterprises will perform the work which will require bypassing the sanitary sewer mainline throughout the project.

This may impact East Center Street and East Lander Street as well. Parking will be restricted in the construction zone. Motorists are advised to expect delays as traffic will be limited to one lane or possibly detoured during the project.

“During routine inspection and maintenance on the main sewer trunk line that runs down Clark Street, the manhole on the 1200 block showed signs of extensive wear and degradation. Due to the extent of the damage to the manhole, the decision was made to consider this an emergency repair rather than schedule this repair in a future budget year,” said Public Works Director and City Engineer Jeff Mansfield.

Each year, Pocatello Water Pollution Control cleans and inspects nearly 290 miles of sanitary sewer lines within the city to help maintain the integrity of the system.

This project is anticipated to take at least two weeks to complete, but the work schedule may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we work to enhance our city’s sanitary sewer system.