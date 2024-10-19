The spookiest, best Halloween-decorated houses in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The spookiest, best Halloween-decorated houses in eastern IdahoPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — The season of scares in quickly approaching, and with that comes spooky decorations, haunted houses and all things frightening.
EastIdahoNews.com reached out to locals on Facebook to see where (most of) the best spookily-decorated houses in eastern Idaho are, and you guys delivered.
If you know of a scarily well-decorated house that’s not included, send photos and the address to News@EastIdahoNews.com. Happy haunting!
Idaho Falls
302 8th street
1146 Higham Street
710 South Fanning Avenue
470 Linden Drive
BLACKFOOT
2834 West Von Elm Drive
370 North Fisher Street
797 Airport Road
RIGBY
457 West 1st North – The Skelly House
3843 East 22nd North
REXBURG
Morgan Drive and Mill Hollow
369 East 4th South
POCATELLO
1730 South Fairway Drive
CHUBBUCK
1389 Sawtooth Street
MENAN
3582 East 600 North – Sarkela Light Show