The spookiest, best Halloween-decorated houses in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The season of scares in quickly approaching, and with that comes spooky decorations, haunted houses and all things frightening.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to locals on Facebook to see where (most of) the best spookily-decorated houses in eastern Idaho are, and you guys delivered.

If you know of a scarily well-decorated house that’s not included, send photos and the address to News@EastIdahoNews.com. Happy haunting!

Idaho Falls

302 8th street

1146 Higham Street

710 South Fanning Avenue

470 Linden Drive

BLACKFOOT

2834 West Von Elm Drive

370 North Fisher Street

797 Airport Road

RIGBY

457 West 1st North – The Skelly House

3843 East 22nd North

REXBURG

Morgan Drive and Mill Hollow

369 East 4th South

POCATELLO

1730 South Fairway Drive

CHUBBUCK

1389 Sawtooth Street

MENAN

3582 East 600 North – Sarkela Light Show