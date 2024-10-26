Heroic firefighters battle raging building fire throughout the night in Tetonia - East Idaho News

TETONIA — An incinerating inferno engulfed a tall, commercial building late Friday night in Tetonia, as a Teton County Fire & Rescue crew fought blazing flames and “heavy fire conditions” for hours next to 2nd Street and Leigh Avenue.

First responders battled all night to completely contain the fire.

The call reporting the fire arrived at about 11 p.m., according to a fire district statement, and seven firefighters from Station 1 in Driggs responded.

No civilians were hurt during the blaze, though one firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The department stated that for this type of incident, National Fire Protection Association standards call for 16 or 17 personnel.

“We are very proud of the significant workload placed on our limited staffing,” the fire district said in a statement. “Addressing our limited staffing model is one of our top priorities for the organization, moving forward.”

The district typically has seven first responders on staff during a standard work day.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.