Idaho woman dies in crash with semitrailer - East Idaho News

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho State Police are investigating after a crash killed a Caldwell woman on Friday morning, law enforcement said.

The woman, 42, was driving west in a 2011 Ford Focus on Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell when she “veered to the right and struck” a parked semitrailer, according to an ISP news release.

“The driver of the Ford Focus was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to her injuries,” the release said.

Idaho’s seat belt usage rate is lower than the national average, according to Idaho Transportation Department crash statistics. Around half of those killed in car wrecks in 2022 were not wearing seat belts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.