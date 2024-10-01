Join the Idaho Falls Fire Department for a free fire prevention block party - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department invites the entire community to the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The free, fun, family-oriented event will be at the IFFD’s Station 1 headquarters at 343 E Street in Idaho Falls from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event celebrates the kick-off of Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12) with the theme “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you”

“Smoke alarms may appear to be a simple device that many do not think about on a day-to-day basis,” said Idaho Falls Fire Department Chief Duane Nelson. “Having working smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, giving people the time to get out safely. That is why this week, we are heavily focused on reminding people of the importance of smoke detectors and how to ensure they operate properly.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half (54%). Meanwhile, roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

During the block party, free hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be provided for attendees, courtesy of the Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls.

Also in attendance will be Bonneville County Fire District #1 Ammon Division, INL Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, National Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Ucon Fire Department. The Red Cross will offer safety tips on home preparedness, safety plans, and smoke detector installation.

Music from Idaho Central Credit Union’s “green machine,” will entertain kids while they put on children-sized turnout gear, spray water, and navigate through a fire safety trailer. Add all of that to free face painting, fire engine displays, and other activities, and you have a perfect educational evening out with the family.

As part of this year’s theme, the Idaho Falls Fire Department encourages people to remember the three following things about smoke detectors: install, test, and replace.

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or stop responding when tested.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and the importance of smoke alarms, click here. For fire safety fun for kids, click here.