Local pastor’s home goes up in flames in Island Park  - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — A local pastor’s home was burned to the ground after it caught fire in Island Park.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday off Quakie Lane next to Connie’s Restaurant.

Island Park Fire Department Fire Chief Nathanael Brandemihl said they responded to a camp trailer on an RV pad.

He said the man — who was identified as the pastor — was living there, and his cat was inside. He and the cat got out of the camp trailer before firefighters arrived. By the time firefighters came, the trailer was fully engulfed.

Brandemihl said they are unsure how the fire started, and nothing is really left of it. It’s a pile of ash and is considered a total loss.

“He did say everything he had and everything he owned was in that,” Brandemihl said.

The pastor reportedly told them that hay bales were around the trailer to winterize it and were being used for insulation. A heater underneath the camper provided heat to the water lines. Brandemihl said the man told them he believed that started the fire.

Additionally, the heat from the fire damaged a trailer next to the blaze, which was owned by someone else, Brandemihl said.

According to Island Park News editor Ann Marie Anthony, the camp trailer belonged to Tom Shanor, a pastor at Little Church in the Pines. She said that he and his companion cat are fine. Anyone who would like to donate and help him can do so on his Venmo account @Tom-Shanor.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

“Just make sure you have good quality heaters. Just be aware. It doesn’t take much to light things on fire,” Brandemihl added.

The aftermath of the fire. | Courtesy Island Park Fire Department