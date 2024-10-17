Local school employee arrested after student reports sexual abuse to officer - East Idaho News

TERRETON – A man employed by West Jefferson School District 253 has been arrested and charged after a student reported being sexually abused by him.

Dallas Dean Erickson, 43, of Terreton, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with three counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 years of age. He was booked into Jefferson County Jail, and a bond has not yet been set.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, a West Jefferson School Resource Officer received a report of sexual abuse of a student.

West Jefferson School District Superintendent Shane Williams, confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com Erickson was a maintenance supervisor for the school district, and he is no longer employed there.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the alleged crimes did not occur on school district property.

Details

Court documents say the student reported Erickson had been touching her without clothes on. According to the teenage victim, the abuse began in July 2023.

When officers spoke to Erickson, he claimed he was teaching her about her sexuality and “described to her about the female anatomy.” Erickson reportedly admitted to sexually abusing the victim, but claimed it was “for her gratification, not his.”

The school district released a statement Thursday morning to its website, stating:

“The West Jefferson School District is aware of the recent arrest of a district employee on charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16. This is an extremely serious matter, and the safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority. The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation. The employee in question has been dismissed from their position with the district. We are committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students and will continue to work closely with authorities to ensure this matter is handled swiftly and thoroughly. Due to the ongoing investigation, the district will not be providing additional details at this time. We encourage anyone with relevant information to contact local law enforcement. Our thoughts are with the victim and their family during this difficult time, and we remain dedicated to the safety and trust of our school community.”

The Jefferson County School District says the investigation is ongoing.

Erickson is expected to appear in court for an initial appearance on Thursday. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Erickson has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.