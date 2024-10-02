Man charged after electrician finds possible pipe bombs in Pocatello apartment - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was arrested after police got a tip of possible explosives and suspicious firearms inside his apartment.

Cade Graber, 39, has been charged with felony unlawful possession of destructive devices or bombs. According to the criminal complaint, Graber did “knowingly, intentionally or recklessly possess or control a bomb or destructive device.”

The Pocatello Police Department responded to Graber’s apartment in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Thursday.

Police had talked with an electrician who was contracted to do work inside the home. He said he had observed possible explosive devices. He told police that he had to move a plastic tote away from the wall he was working on. On top of the plastic tote was an open cardboard box, court documents said.

The cardboard box tipped over, and inside the box was a green ammo can that had opened. Inside the can were what appeared to be multiple homemade pipe bombs, he said.

He described them as rigid pipes, 6 to 7 inches long, with end caps at both ends. The pipes had a fuse attached to one end. He said he saw 15 to 20.

The picture of the scene on Sept. 26. | Courtesy photo

He said he saw multiple firearms inside the home as well that appeared to be “ghost guns,” meaning there was no business stamping, model or serial numbers on them.

Police got a search warrant for the house and found four AR-style rifles. They also found the cardboard box, which contained the green ammo can. Police opened it and found the suspected pipe bombs that were as described by the electrician.

Officers cleared the home and contacted the Idaho Falls Police Bomb Squad for assistance.

Graber came to the home, where police told him what was happening. Graber did not talk to police but wanted to speak with a lawyer. He was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Bannock County Jail.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to his lawyer for comment on the case but we have not heard back. If we do, we will update this article.

Graber was given a $20,000 bond and has since posted it.

The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Graber is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Bannock County Courthouse.

Though Graber has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.