Man flown to hospital after being hit by truck while walking on Fruitland road - East Idaho News

Man flown to hospital after being hit by truck while walking on Fruitland road

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

FRUITLAND — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred at 10:19 p.m. on Tuesday in Fruitland.

A 43-year-old male from Payette was traveling eastbound on Northwest 16th Street in Fruitland in a silver 2007 Chevrolet Uplander. The vehicle struck a 59-year-old male from Boise who was walking in the lane of travel.

The pedestrian was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Fruitland Police Department, and Payette County Paramedics.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

