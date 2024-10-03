New Ririe resort is a popular destination for weddings, reunions and other occasions - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

RIRIE

Owners of Ririe resort hosting open house of new cabins

Six hotel-style suites are the newest amenity at Snake River Meadow in Ririe | Courtesy Snake River Meadow

RIRIE – Fly fishing on the South and Henrys Fork of the Snake River is a favorite pastime for Troy Keller.

Though the Utah man owned a small lot about a mile from Mountain River Ranch in Ririe for years, he wanted something closer to the river bottoms. In 2021, he noticed the venue was for sale and bought a portion of it.

Trent Tyler bought the RV park and campground portion, and Keller bought the other half. It’s now a resort called Snake River Meadow that includes the old Meadow Muffin event center, the barn and rodeo arena, along with a ranch house and cottage the original owners, Tran and Annie King, used to live in.

Many people had fond memories of the Christmas dinner shows in the Meadow Muffin building, which Tyler resurrected in 2021. He rents the space from Keller during the Christmas season.

RELATED | Biz Buzz: Local venue gearing up for Western-themed Christmas show

The rest of the year, Keller rents it out for weddings, corporate retreats, reunions and other occasions.

“People use it like a sandbox and do their own thing with it,” Keller tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Guests use the houses for lodging during these events.

Ranch house at Snake River Meadow that once belonged to Tran and Annie King. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

On Oct. 12, Keller is holding a ribbon-cutting and open house for a new building on the south side of the Meadow Muffin with six hotel-style cabins. The community is invited to attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’ll have some of the vendors we work with (serving food), and we’ll get the corn hole games out,” Keller says. “Hopefully, the weather is good.”

Take a tour of the property in the video above.

Keller has a law practice in Salt Lake City but is originally from Idaho and has always enjoyed fly fishing in the Gem State. Fishing is what led him and his wife to buy property in the area years ago.

“It was a lot about a mile from here. We never got around to building on it but always wanted to,” he says.

He was in eastern Idaho visiting his family one weekend, and that’s how he found out Mountain River Ranch was for sale.

RELATED | Mountain River Ranch closing its doors after 35 years of business

“I saw this was available and got really excited,” says Keller. “At first, we thought we’d just use it for our family … but it was more than we needed, and we wanted something that would help pay for itself a little bit.”

Though he bought his half of the property in 2021, it’s only been “semi-operational” since last year, and Keller says it’s become a popular place for people to stay.

“We get a lot of people from California who come here. We get a lot of locals. It’s a good mix,” he says. “We have people wanting to book a couple years out, and I think it’s going to be great (longterm),” he says.

He hasn’t figured out what to do with the rodeo arena yet, but he’s in the process of turning the barn into a place where guests can take fishing classes or work out.

Keller is grateful to have growing room and for the ability to develop ideas for future amenities.

“Our goal going forward is to continue to improve it,” says Keller.

To learn more or make a reservation, visit the website.

The Meadow Muffin venue at Snake River Meadow | Courtesy Snake River Meadow

New credit union opening in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Goldenwest Credit Union is opening an Idaho Falls branch at 525 West Sunnyside Road.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m. It’s open to the community.

The Idaho Falls branch is the credit union’s fifth location in Idaho. There are other locations in Rexburg, Boise, Eagle and Post Falls.

Goldenwest Credit Union at 855 University Boulevard in Rexburg. | Google photo

Local senior center hosting Meals on Wheels fundraiser

BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Senior Citizen Center is hosting a prime rib dinner fundraiser for its Meals on Wheels program.

It’s happening Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 20 East Pacific Street.

“Help feed a homebound senior in our community,” a flyer for the event states.

Portneuf Medical Center and Molina Healthcare are sponsoring it.

Tickets are $30 a person in advance or $35 at the door. They can be purchased at the front desk of the senior center during business hours. Call (208) 785-4714 for more information.

