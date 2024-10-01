Local teens can win prizes, learn CPR at annual party in downtown Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Heart Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the education and awareness of cardiovascular health, is gearing up for its third annual youth event this Friday.

It’s hosting a 1980s-themed Youth Party Friday at the Downtown Event Center at 480 Park Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The youth-led event will include CPR and AED training and competitions, along with a live DJ, free food, games and raffle prizes.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite 80s attire.

Jake Gilbert, the organization’s vice president, tells EastIdahoNews.com the purpose of it is to provide CPR training and demonstrate how to use an automated external defibrillator. It’s also a fundraiser for the organization.

“It’s geared to get the word out to the youth in our community how important and easy CPR training really is,” Gilbert says. “One of our slogans is ‘you’re never too old or too young to save a life,’ and we want to keep going with that.”

Leah Whitmer, a senior at Compass Academy who’s a member of the foundation, is helping to organize the event. She’s passionate about this subject and is encouraging people to attend.

She joined the foundation after meeting Dr. Blake Wachter, the organization’s president and founder, when she was 13.

“I was really inspired by her passion for teaching the public about CPR and AEDs and I wanted to be able to share that same passion with her,” Leah says.

Although she’s never had to perform CPR in real life, Leah’s interacted with a lot of people who’ve had heart issues and she’s grateful to have the knowledge and skills to help in a moment of crisis.

She started taking healthcare courses at College of Eastern Idaho as a high school student and is considering getting a Ph.D. in a healthcare-related field.

Gilbert had a heart transplant years ago while under the care of Dr. Wachter. After his surgery, he learned about Wachter’s nonprofit and wanted to be part of it.

The Heart Ball and youth event are just two of the foundation’s fundraisers held every year. It’s thrilling for Gilbert to see the youth’s interest continue to increase.

“The youth really wanted to get involved, so we let them coordinate and set up their own event,” says Gilbert. “Youth learn better from … their peers. So we let them run with their ideas and train their peers.”

The youth event has been well-attended in year’s past, Gilbert says, and he’s hoping this year is the biggest one yet.

Leah hopes those who attend will feel inclined to join the organization.

“Being involved has a really positive impact on our community,” Leah says. “We want as many people as possible to come.”

The party starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. There will be adult supervision. Those who attend are encouraged to make a $5 donation.