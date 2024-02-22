Idaho Heart Foundation gearing up for third annual Heart Ball - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital are partnering with the Idaho Heart Foundation for the third annual Heart Ball.

The black tie event is happening Saturday at 5:30 p.m. inside the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center in Fort Hall. The event includes a formal dinner, dancing and live and silent auctions.

The Heart Ball is a fundraiser to provide automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for the Idaho Heart Foundation.

Dr. Blake Wachter founded the nonprofit foundation in 2017. It provides lifesaving equipment to first responders and public venues throughout the Snake River Valley. It also teaches youth how to perform CPR and safely use AEDs, and provides scholarships to students pursuing careers in healthcare.

Since its formation, the Idaho Heart Foundation has provided more than 30 AEDs to the community.

“Sadly, every 34 seconds, someone in our country will experience a heart attack,” Wachter says in a news release. “Heart attacks can be deadly, especially without rapid treatment. Fortunately, we all have the potential to save someone’s life when we know CPR and how to use an AED. The Idaho Heart Foundation was formed to provide free training and resources for our community to give anyone who experiences a heart attack a better chance at a full recovery. If you want to help support our mission, I hope you will come and join us at our third annual Heart Ball.”

Teton Auto Group, Select Health, and Snake River Vascular Surgery are also sponsors of the event.

Tickets for the Heart Ball are $250 apiece or $2,500 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets or learn more, click here.

Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello is hosting a similar event on the same night and time at the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center. The Fort Hall event is completely separate from the Pocatello ball.

This story was originally published Jan. 18, 2024.