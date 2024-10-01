 Pickup runs light and hits three vehicles, including one belonging to fire department - East Idaho News

Idaho Falls

Pickup runs light and hits three vehicles, including one belonging to fire department

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Michael Sunderland
The scene of the crash at D Street and North Yellowstone Highway. | Courtesy Michael Sunderland
IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck ran a red light and hit an Idaho Falls Fire Department vehicle and two parked cars, police said. 

The incident happened after 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday at D Street and North Yellowstone Highway.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said a 2012 Ford F-350 was traveling south on Yellowstone.

“They were pulling a dump trailer. They had a red light and entered the intersection anyways at D Street and Yellowstone,” Clements said. 

The fire department’s vehicle — a 2017 Ford Expedition, which is not used for fighting fires — had a green light. The driver was traveling eastbound on D Street, went into the intersection, and was hit by the F-350, she said. 

“The F-350 then hit two more vehicles that were parked in the Silva’s Automotive Repair parking lot,” Clements said. 

Pictures given to EastIdahoNews.com show significant front-end damage to the fire department vehicle.

Idaho Falls city spokesman Eric Grossarth said nobody was transported to the hospital. 

Clements said the truck driver was cited for a red light violation. 

Michael Sunderland
Courtesy Michael Sunderland

