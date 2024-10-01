Pickup runs light and hits three vehicles, including one belonging to fire department - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck ran a red light and hit an Idaho Falls Fire Department vehicle and two parked cars, police said.

The incident happened after 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday at D Street and North Yellowstone Highway.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said a 2012 Ford F-350 was traveling south on Yellowstone.

“They were pulling a dump trailer. They had a red light and entered the intersection anyways at D Street and Yellowstone,” Clements said.

The fire department’s vehicle — a 2017 Ford Expedition, which is not used for fighting fires — had a green light. The driver was traveling eastbound on D Street, went into the intersection, and was hit by the F-350, she said.

“The F-350 then hit two more vehicles that were parked in the Silva’s Automotive Repair parking lot,” Clements said.

Pictures given to EastIdahoNews.com show significant front-end damage to the fire department vehicle.

Idaho Falls city spokesman Eric Grossarth said nobody was transported to the hospital.

Clements said the truck driver was cited for a red light violation.