Two people sent to hospital after crash on US-20 - East Idaho News

MENAN — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning.

According to Idaho 511, it’s located on U.S. Highway 20 eastbound near the East Menan Lorenzo Highway. Lanes are blocked, causing traffic delays. Idaho 511 posted the alert after 8 a.m.

RELATED | North, south, east, west — which direction does U.S. Highway 20 really run?

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain said there was a crash where two people were transported by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Then, we had two minor crashes due to that crash with traffic backing up that we are handling,” Crain said.

He said more information is expected to be released later. He asked people to avoid the area as troopers were on the scene.

“Just be cautious. If you have the opportunity to avoid it for the next hour, it might be a good idea,” Crain added.