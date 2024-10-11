UPDATE: One person transported to hospital after falling asleep while driving on US 20 - East Idaho News

MENAN — One person was transported to the hospital after she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed through a fence.

The incident happened on Friday before 6:30 a.m. Jefferson County dispatch received a report that a Nissan Frontier had gone off the road and through a fence near milepost 325 on U.S. Highway 20 by the Menan exit, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. Idaho 511 said the crash occurred on the eastbound side of the highway.

Deputies responded and found a 20-year-old woman from Fruitland who had fallen asleep and had driven off the highway.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

As deputies investigated the crash, two other crashes on Highway 20 happened. Neither involved injuries.

In one of the crashes, a Ford F150 collided with a Ram 1500. A 67-year-old driver was cited for following too closely, the release said.

Idaho State Police is investigating the third crash. No other information is available at this time.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published at 9:50 a.m. Friday. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported two people were transported to the hospital based on earlier information from Idaho State Police. We have updated this article with new information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.