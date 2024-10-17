Utah man thanks teens, first responders for saving his life - East Idaho News

SPANISH FORK (KSL TV) — In late August, when 49-year-old Farris Child collapsed at his son’s track meet, the two teens who started CPR on him were scared to death.

They had taken a CPR class the year before in school but said nothing could have prepared them for those moments Child appeared to be dying. But that was in August.

Tuesday night at Spanish Fork City Hall, Child thanked everyone involved that August day and called it a miracle.

“I’m truly grateful for all of those that helped me and my family on this journey,” Child said in front of a crowded City Council meeting. His comments were met with a standing ovation from the audience and the council.

“I don’t know why I’m still here, but I feel like it’s a big miracle,” Child said.

He had a five-valve bypass surgery following his collapse.

Child wouldn’t have lived to give this speech had it not been for this room full of first responders, but before they arrived, it was two teens who jumped in to start life-saving measures on that August day. PJ Merrill and Treven Elquist started CPR.

The teens were at a football game on Tuesday night so they missed the ceremony, but their heroic actions will never be forgotten, and on this night the Childs family met up with them to express their gratitude.

The teens learned big lessons that day about stepping in without hesitation and about their capabilities.

For Merrill, the experience showed him he’s capable of great things.

“Every time I think about that, it’s a big confidence boost,” Merrill said. “(I’m) thinking, Oh, there’s no way I can do it, but then I did this so I shouldn’t underestimate myself.”

It’s helped Elquist too.

“Just appreciate the ones you love the most because you never know — your next day could be their last,” he said.