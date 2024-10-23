You have to see this! Giant inflatable pumpkin lands in road forcing traffic to stop - East Idaho News

RUNAWAY PUMPKIN — Officers in Ohio responded to a unique call last week and dashcam video of the unusual incident has since gone viral.

The dashcam video, which was taken Oct. 14, 2024 in Bay Village, shows an officer driving in the dark in his patrol car while it rains outside. As he gets closer to the location where he was dispatched to, a giant inflatable pumpkin can be seen in the middle of the road.

Cars in both lanes of traffic are stopped as the Halloween decoration takes over the street. The officer gets out of his vehicle and walks over to the pumpkin but wind blows the pumpkin towards him. He pushes the pumpkin around him right before part of the inflatable lands on the police car.

After no luck of trying to move the pumpkin by himself, another officer’s voice comes on the radio.

“Oh yeah, I see it,” the officer says as he approaches the scene. “Rolling up now.”

The officer who first showed up on scene responds, “This thing is going to be tough to move.”

It’s not clear how heavy the pumpkin was but video shows it was eventually moved off the street and out of the way of traffic.