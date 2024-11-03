A Secret Santa helps young couple whose adorable son is battling excruciating health issues - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season and the East Idaho News elves are helping out.

Every day, from now until the end of the year, we’ll be posting a Secret Santa surprise and today we’re visiting a family who have had a rough few months.

Alejandro and Alexa are warm, giving people who are always serving others. They have three beautiful children and in September, their 4-year-old son unexpectedly became extremely ill. He was lethargic and couldn’t keep any food or fluids down.

He was admitted to the hospital and started having seizures, which he had never had before. An MRI showed their young son had excess fluid in his brain that was creating pressure and causing the seizures. He was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where he had immediate surgery.

Their son spent about a week recovering before he and his parents were allowed to go home. A few days later, he started complaining of headaches and once again couldn’t keep food down. Alejandro and Alex were told to bring him back to Primary Children’s and another MRI revealed the fluid in his brain was building back up again so another surgery needed to be done.

Their son will need occupational and physical therapy along with follow-up visits with a neurologist in Salt Lake.

Secret Santa asked us to go surprise Alejandro and Alexa with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!