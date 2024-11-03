Dr. Jordan B. Peterson announces 'We Who Wrestle with God' tour at the Mountain America Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, the influential psychologist, author and cultural commentator will be coming to the Mountain America Center for his “We Who Wrestle With God Tour,” on January 23, 2025. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Peterson is a best-selling author, clinical psychologist, prominent public intellectual and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto.

He has written three books, “Maps of Meaning,” an academic work presenting a new scientifically-grounded theory of religious and political belief; the bestselling “12 Rules for Life;” and “Beyond Order” — which have sold more than 14 million copies.

His fourth book, “We Who Wrestle with God,” will be released in November.

The Idaho Falls event is one of 46 new stops he announced in October. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

His international lecture tour has sold out more than 400 venues, providing live insight into the structure of mythology and narrative to hundreds of thousands of people.

The “Jordan B. Peterson” podcast frequently tops the charts in the “Education” category.

For twenty years, he taught some of the most highly regarded courses at Harvard and the University of Toronto, while publishing more than a hundred well-cited scientific papers with his students and co-authors.

Peterson co-founded Peterson Academy, an internationally-accessible online higher education platform, with hand-selected professors from top universities around the world. More than 30,000 students have enrolled since the beta launched publicly in September 2024.

About Mountain America Center

After opening in November 2022, the Mountain America Center is Eastern Idaho’s gateway for live entertainment!

This community gem provides 27,000 square feet of event space within the arena space, along with an additional 11,000-square-feet of meeting space in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center.

The Mountain America Center hosts the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, a USPHL Junior A ice hockey franchise, and hosts a multitude of unique events with the ability to seat 6,000 guests.

Our venue has welcomed more than 250,000 visitors through our doors in our first year of operation, and our dedicated staff strives to provide all guests with a unique and unforgettable experience with each visit.

For more information about the Mountain America Center, visit www.mountainamericacenter.com.