Fall bridal showcase happening in Rexburg next weekend - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Over two dozen local businesses will participate in an upcoming bridal expo in Rexburg, and all current and future brides and grooms are invited to attend.

Emma Cramer and Tabi Bilyeu Hernandez, who founded “Rexburg Brides,” hosted their first bridal showcase in February 2024 with the goal of making it a semi-annual event.

The second showcase of the year, which is sponsored by The Circle of Love, will take place Saturday, Nov. 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at The Atrium at Hemming Village, located at 160 West 2nd Street, Suite Number 207. The event is free to attend and the first 20 “2025 brides” through the door will receive swag bags.

“February was insane. It was way more successful than we honestly expected,” Hernandez told EastIdahoNews.com. “We had around 500 guests throughout the day.”

The event features local businesses in the wedding industry, such as photographers, hair and makeup artists, wedding planners, venues, florists, estheticians, and tanning and teeth whitening specialists.

Hernandez said at February’s expo 30 people booked services with the local businesses that were at the event.

“That’s the entire reason we have this in the first place, is to support these local businesses and introduce more people to these local businesses,” she explained. “Being able to see that number and … see that it all worked as we were hoping and planned, it was amazing.”

The fall bridal expo will feature about 30 vendors, including Lauren Eliza Photography, Magnolia West Floral, and Grand Idaho Events by Ellie.

“(A bride) can easily find everything that she would need for her wedding day (at the expo),” Hernandez stated.

Tabi Bilyeu Hernandez, co-founder of Rexburg Brides.| Courtesy Lauren Eliza Photography

New this time around is Fresco Kitchen and Grill will be there to talk about wedding catering and provide samples for all guests.

There will also be more of an emphasis on the grooms at the event. The Circle of Love will have a grooms room set up upstairs for grooms to find what they would need for a wedding such as a suit and tie.

“We want to make sure everyone is able to come find everything they need for their wedding, including the grooms,” Hernandez mentioned. “We have a few different fun planning services that cater towards groom’s parties … (and) a barber that specializes in haircuts leading up to a wedding day for a groom.”

Although the event is geared towards people who are planning to get married, Hernandez invites people who want to know more about the wedding industry or about the local businesses participating in the expo to attend.

Information on the bridal showcase happening in Rexburg on Nov. 9, 2024.| Courtesy Rexburg Brides