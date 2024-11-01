Free winter driving classes will be offered in Idaho Falls and Chubbuck - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple organizations are teaming up this November to provide free winter driving safety classes for the community ahead of adverse weather conditions.

“Every year, we see people having accidents, particularly early in the winter, and this is a way to educate young drivers, new drivers, and people new to the area on how to manage driving on the snow,” said Idaho Transportation Department spokesman Justin Smith.

ITD, Idaho State Police, and Chubbuck and Bonneville County law enforcement agencies are teaming up to teach the classes, which will be in a classroom setting.

There will be two offered at the following locations:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Middle School Auditorium

3443 North Ammon Road

Idaho Falls, ID

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Chubbuck City Hall

290 East Linden Avenue

Chubbuck, ID

Smith said this is their first time bringing the classes to southeast Idaho. They have seen a successful response with courses offered in the Coeur d’Alene area and expect it to be similar in this area.

He told EastIdahoNews.com that ISP will teach part of the classes and then ITD will have snowplow drivers teach another part.

In the 2023/2024 winter season, 12 snowplows were hit by motorists across Idaho, Smith said. In the 2022/2023 winter season, 17 snowplows were hit.

“They’ll talk about strategies to staying on the road dealing with slipping and sliding, speed issues, and how to drive around a snowplow,” Smith said.

Smith encourages people to register for a seat as soon as possible online by clicking here for the Idaho Falls location and by clicking here for the Chubbuck location, as the classes are filling up quickly.

He hopes it will be beneficial and that people will take advantage of this opportunity. It’s open to all ages and skill levels.

“Everybody can use a refresher, even those of us who grew up here, but if you have a young driver, this would be a really good time for them to get some information before they hit the snow,” Smith added.

A news release from ITD said participants who attend the course will also receive a certificate of completion and be eligible for a 10% discount on new snow tires at participating Les Schwab Tires locations.